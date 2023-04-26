Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.81. 3,126,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,496. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 68,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

