Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 13,671 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,861,074,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after acquiring an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,595 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,425,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,121,000 after buying an additional 35,658 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,785,000 after buying an additional 85,897 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

