Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,728 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,897,204,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,096,000 after buying an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. 2,711,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,649,329. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $109.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

