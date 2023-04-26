Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,065 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $10,838,546,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.47. 1,905,281 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

