Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,506,215,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

IUSB traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. 541,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,115. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

