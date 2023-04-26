Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3,867.70 Billion Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $3,867,699,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,009,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 97,161 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,098,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 33,005 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 889,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 744,027 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 137,739 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after buying an additional 234,407 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 150,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,051. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.96. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

