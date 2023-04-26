Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $19,184.45 Billion in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 217,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,184,451,010,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.93. 6,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,697. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $283.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.