Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,152 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,412,218,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 361.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,214,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,867 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.13. 5,683,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,540,844. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

