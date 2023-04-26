Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,739,428,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $10.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $486.35 and a 200 day moving average of $505.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.