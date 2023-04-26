Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 158,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,029,810,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Virgin Galactic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 900,757 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE SPCE traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 4,396,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,783,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.56.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

