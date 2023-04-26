Arjuna Capital Buys 197 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.39. 48,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,046. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGA. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

