Arjuna Capital Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Centene were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 29.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Trading Down 2.8 %

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. 1,090,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,589. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.