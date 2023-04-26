Arjuna Capital Has $3.22 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arjuna Capital lessened its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:NVO traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, hitting $164.78. The stock had a trading volume of 558,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.66 and its 200 day moving average is $134.62. The company has a market cap of $372.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

