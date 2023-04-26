Arjuna Capital Purchases 1,232 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in ABB were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after buying an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ABB by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 385,742 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,185,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,088,000 after purchasing an additional 382,644 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 502,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 356,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of ABB by 53.6% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 990,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 345,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,995. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.91. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.41%. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

