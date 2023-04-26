Arjuna Capital Purchases 2,352 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital owned 0.13% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,648 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.47. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Stories

