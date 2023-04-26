Arjuna Capital Purchases 45 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ITW traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $233.81. The company had a trading volume of 159,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $234.23 and a 200 day moving average of $225.65. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.