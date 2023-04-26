Arjuna Capital Sells 1,986 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arjuna Capital lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 2.4% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.37. 429,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

