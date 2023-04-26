Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Invests $220,000 in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,664,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

CEMB stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,375 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.80. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

