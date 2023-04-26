Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,044 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 221.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000.

IGV stock traded down $8.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.84. 1,146,190 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.33.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

