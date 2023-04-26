Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases 309 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VNQ traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $81.06. 2,338,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,437. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $109.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.