Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,283 shares during the period. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $22,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,448,000 after buying an additional 871,057 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,451,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 985,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 292,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 841,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 132,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $51.33. 428,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,233. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $53.11.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.