Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02), with a volume of 750,145 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 41.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.68.

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

