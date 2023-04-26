Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-5.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AWI stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $68.04. 176,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

