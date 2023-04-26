Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 208,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $111.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average is $112.06. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

Featured Stories

