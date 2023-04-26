Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.08

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.08 and last traded at C$7.08, with a volume of 312621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$810.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

In related news, Director Samir Aziz Manji acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

