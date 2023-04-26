Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Update

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Asante Gold Trading Up 14.9 %

Shares of ASGOF traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.62. 2,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065. Asante Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07.

Asante Gold Company Profile

Asante Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company. The firm focuses on developing high margin gold projects including the Bibiani and Kubi Gold mines located on the prolific Bibiani and Ashanti Gold Belts. It has portfolio of projects in Ghana, Africa’s largest and safest gold producer.

