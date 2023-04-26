Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Short Interest Update

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Asante Gold Trading Up 14.9 %
Shares of ASGOF traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.62. 2,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065. Asante Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.70 and a 1-year high of C$1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.07.
Asante Gold Company Profile
