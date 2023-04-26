Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Announces Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $187.64 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.18.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABG. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

