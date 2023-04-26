Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWHGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AWH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. 43,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,023. Aspira Women’s Health has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

