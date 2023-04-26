Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 15.2 %
Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $41.04.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.
