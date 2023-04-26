Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 317.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.