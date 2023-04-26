Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.02

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and traded as high as $12.77. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 284,257 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Danske upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.01.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

See Also

