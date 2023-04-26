Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up to $20.33

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.33, but opened at $21.68. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 129,297 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 target price for the company.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 7.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATAT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000.

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.