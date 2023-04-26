Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.23

Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Atrato Onsite Energy Price Performance

Atrato Onsite Energy stock opened at GBX 85.60 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.61. Atrato Onsite Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 75.93 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 111.40 ($1.39). The company has a market capitalization of £128.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,846.67.

Get Atrato Onsite Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atrato Onsite Energy

In other Atrato Onsite Energy news, insider Juliet Davenport bought 13,000 shares of Atrato Onsite Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £10,010 ($12,501.56). 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atrato Onsite Energy Company Profile

Atrato Onsite Energy PLC invests in a diversified portfolio of onsite renewable energy assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrato Onsite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.