AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.1% of Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

