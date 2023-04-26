Audius Market Capitalization Tops $317.14 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $317.14 million and approximately $22.03 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

