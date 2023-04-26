Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.34. 284,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,128. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.40.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $483,414.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

