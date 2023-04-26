Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Lowered to $93.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $85.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $47,994.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,505.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock worth $269,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

Featured Stories

