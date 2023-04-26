Avalanche (AVAX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $320.19 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.75 billion and approximately $320.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.59 or 0.00060501 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038327 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00018594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 423,019,441 coins and its circulating supply is 326,956,721 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

