Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Update

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 22,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Avance Gas stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 1,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,649. Avance Gas has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Featured Stories

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

