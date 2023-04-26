AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.52

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.52 and last traded at $32.10, with a volume of 81346 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AXA from €32.00 ($35.56) to €34.00 ($37.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.
AXA Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.
AXA Company Profile
AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.
