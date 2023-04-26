AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

AZZ Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,347. The firm has a market cap of $921.80 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.12. AZZ has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is -64.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AZZ by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44,626 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

