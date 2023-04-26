Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Performance
Shares of BTN stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.36. Ballantyne Strong has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.43.
About Ballantyne Strong
