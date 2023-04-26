BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.62. 509,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,930. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $49,505.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $31,064,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,997 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,242,000 after buying an additional 340,604 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after buying an additional 306,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

