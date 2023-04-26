Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Price Performance
Shares of BVNRY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.51. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $19.31.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bavarian Nordic A/S (BVNRY)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bavarian Nordic A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.