Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BVNRY stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,380. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.51. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $19.31.

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

