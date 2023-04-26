Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.
