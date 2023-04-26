Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.