Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Increased by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.3% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $257.92. 268,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.