Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Shares Down 1.7%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 560 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 570 ($7.12). 3,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 19,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.24).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 582.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 487.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,255.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

