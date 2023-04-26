BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,234.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.72) to GBX 2,550 ($31.85) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.22) to GBX 2,510 ($31.35) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BHP Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after purchasing an additional 283,915 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

