Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Big 5 Sporting Goods has set its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $238.31 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $16.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

