BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $115.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $120.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.56.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BILL by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in BILL during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

