Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 298.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 300.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,269 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

